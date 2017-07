Mosca is set to release a new two-tracker on Livity Sound.

Don't Take This The Wrong Way / Peyote Stitch will be the UK artist's first release on the label run by Peverelist, and follows various singles and EPs on Hypercolour, his own Not So Much, Fat City, and other labels.

Tracklisting

A1. Don't Take This The Wrong Way

B1. Peyote Stitch

Don't Take This The Wrong Way / Peyote Stitch EP is scheduled for July 28 release, with clips streamable below.