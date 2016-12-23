Movement Torino Reveals 2017 Dates and Initial Lineup

Organizers behind Movement Torino—the European sister of Movement Detroit—have announced details surrounding the dates for their 2017 edition, as well as the first acts on the festival lineup.

Taking place at the massive venue Lingotto, Movement will change things up this year by offering two main shows on October 28 and 31, with an additional run of smaller parties and lectures scheduled from October 25 onwards. As usual, a slew of techno’s biggest innovators are already scheduled to play the festival, such as Underground Resistance founder Jeff Mills, Berghain resident Len Faki, and CLR boss Chris Liebing. Other highlights of the initial lineup include a performance from French house trio Apollonia, a back-to-back set from Ben Sims and DVS1, and an appearance from Romanian minimal masterminds RPR Soundsystem.

While the rest of the lineup will be announced in the coming weeks, you can find more info about the event by going here.

Movement Torino 2017 Lineup:

Apollonia

Ben Sims b2b DVS1

Cobblestone Jazz (live)

Chris Liebing

Davide Squillace

Derrick May

Jeff Mills

Len Faki

Lil’ Louis

Luciano

Luigi Madonna

Marco Faraone

Mike Huckaby

Monika Kruse

Nastia

Nic Fanciulli

Nicole Moudaber

Octave One (live)

Patrick Topping

RPR Soundsystem

Sonja Moonear

Sven Vath