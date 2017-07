Ukrainian DJ and producer Nastia has dropped her first BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix.

The mix moved through liquid drum & bass, to dark techno from Illian Tape favorite Skee Mask, jazz-infused cuts from Robag Wruhme and Brandt Bauer Flick, classic Skream dubstep and even a rare original production from the DJ on her own label Propaganda.

Stream the mix here now.