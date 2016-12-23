Nostromo Festival Changes Venue and Date

Nostromo Festival will now take on July 28 and 29 in Paris, having originally been scheduled for July 7 - 10 in Samazan in the South of France.

These changes come after the local council withdrew the licence.

Statement from organisers:

"Hi everyone, "It’s with a heavy heart that we announce today that the municipality has withdrawn the authorisation for hosting the festival at Péclavé. Even though we did everything to comply to the security and administrative requirements, we have no other choice but to cancel the festival. "We are all familiar with the fact that electronic music is still stigmatized in 2017. The truth is that the sub-prefecture of the Lot-et-Garonne and the gendarmerie of Tonneins have exerted pressure on the mayor so that he changes his mind about our initial agreement and the authorisation he granted us. The official reason for this withdrawal is: "Risk of disturbance to public order." This is clearly a generational conflict. On one side there is our movement, which conveys positive values through music and arts; and the one of some individuals who caricatures our music by knocking stupidly on a table, because yes, that is how the chief of the gendarmerie illustrated his vision of our music.

These few people made it impossible for us to organize the project we’ve been working on for months. How may we call this? Censorship? We let you make your own judgment.

"Our team has been working for two weeks to keep the current location or to find a new one nearby. The date of the event getting closer and closer, it is now impossible and we are forced to cancel the festival in Samazan. Beyond our personal disappointment, the project implicated numerous music collectives and local artists from all horizons. We would of course like to especially thank all those who helped us as they represent the identity of Nostromo. Our will to put forward young talents alongside internationally acclaimed artists will never be wrecked by anyone.