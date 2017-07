The next instalment in Lucy's Stroboscopic Artefacts' Monad series comes from Pact Infernal.

The Monad series launched back in 2010 and has since presented a highly diverse selection of sonic experiences by artists such as Lucy, Perc, Kangding Ray, Rrose, Eomac, Sendai, OAKE, and many others.

It will be Pact Infernal's debut on the label.

Tracklisting

01. Nitimur In Vetitum

02. Cor Aut Mors

03. Sapere Aude

04. Capax Infiniti

Monad XXV EP is scheduled for August 18 release.