Panoram Shares New Video of Humorous Interview Cuts

Panoram will drop his latest EP, The Question, via his own Wandering Eye imprint on July 21.

The Question follows on from a string of LPs on Origin Peoples (2016's A Doom With A View), Wandering Eye (2015's Background Story), and Firecracker (2014's Everyone Is A Door) with five deep and eclectic cuts in his notoriously idiosyncratic style. Musically, you'll find everything from hallucinogenic pop to melodic broken beat and loose, swinging funk, all filtered through an imaginative, care-free lens.

Ahead of the release later this month, Panoram has shared a video for the EP's title track, available to stream via the player below. You can pre-order The Question here.

Panoram - The Question from Matthew Barton on Vimeo

.