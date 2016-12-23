Paul Woolford Shares 20 Free Tracks

Paul Woolford has offered up 20 unreleased tracks for free via his SoundCloud.

As revealed by THUMP, Woolford began uploading the tracks—which span various genres and aliases—late last week and continued through the weekend, leaving a total count of 20 so far. The idea, he says, was to "go ham on SoundCloud before the platform goes out of the window," clearly referencing the company's financial woes. The archive, he continues, consists of about 2300 tracks and stretches back 15 years.

"There is no point in releasing everything, some things work as exercises or as developments on the way to other locations, but I think Soundcloud is a context in itself that is strong enough to warrant things being released on here alone."

All tracks are available now here.