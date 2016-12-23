Permanent Vacation Preps 10-Year Anniversary Compilation

Tom Bioly and Benjamin Fröhlich's Permanent Vacation will soon celebrate its 10-year anniversary with a compilation of exclusive tracks from some from some of the label's core artists.

Launched in 2007, the Munich label has since become a leading name in house and techno, boasting a healthy discography. Names such as John Talabot, Mano Le Tough, Lauer, and more have all featured on the label—and all these names, plus many more, feature on this label collaboration.

Tracklisting

01. Mano Le Tough "Full On Spring"

02. Lord Of The Isles "Out Here"

03. Tensnake "Cielo"

04. Tuff City Kids "Hardlake"

05. Joakim "Camino De La Luna"

06. The Drifter "Space Ramp"

07. Lauer "Falling Back Up"

08. New Jackson "There Will Always Be This Love" feat. Margie Jean Lewis

09. Red Axes "Eastern Crown"

10. John Talabot "The Strange Silence"

11. TB & Bostro "Pesopeo Violet"

12. Pional "State Of Presence"

13. Lake People "Morrow"

14. Daniel Bortz "Chasing Worms"

15. Benjamin Fröhlich "I.A.M.B.D."

16. Woolfy Vs. Projections "Astronaut"

Permanent Vacation X is scheduled for September 8 release.