Portico Quartet Share Video From Forthcoming Album

Portico Quartet will release their latest album, Art In The Age Of Automation, on Gondwana Records on August 25.

Art In The Age Of Automation will be the Mercury Prize-nominated band's fourth studio album—their first for Manchester's Gondwana Records—following on from their 2007 debut, Knee-Deep in the North Sea, 2010's Isla, and the 2012 LP, Portico Quartet. The new album presents an eagerly anticipated return to a four piece, following a brief stint as the three-piece Portico.

Recorded at Fish Factory Studios in London, Art In The Age Of Automation finds the band revisiting the cinematic sound world they explored on Portico Quartet, mixing electronic and ambient textures with floating saxophone and a mixture of live and electronic drums.

You can pre-order the album here, with the first official video, a hypnotizing moving art piece for "A Luminous Beam," streaming in full via the player above.