Premiere: Hear a Chilled-Out Track from Berlin Bass Collective's Debut

Berlin Bass Collective is a relatively new events series, and now label, based in the German capital. The collective has quickly made a name for itself since the 2016 launch of its “Disco Kiez auf dem Dach” parties at Neukölln venue Klunkerkranich and its larger “House of Love” parties at Loftus Hall and Prince Charles.

Operating under an open-ended music policy, the primary thread linking BBC events together is an aim to spread positive energy, and as a result, much of the bookings at BBC parties are funkier and brighter than the lineups at other clubs and parties in the techno capital; previous guests include Toy Tonics contributor Black Loops and KANN member Zola. The collective has recently announced the launch of their label, which will also remain open-ended musically.

The label’s first release, a four-track VA titled Sound of Berlin Bass Collective, features label resident Brian Ring, an Irish producer and DJ with a previous record on Gerd Janson’s Running Back, and Bridge Guy, the newest project from Leeds-born producer Andrew Ashdown. This first release is meant to reflect the easy going atmosphere at BBC parties, incorporating lo-fi elements and groovy bass lines to create a contemporary fusion of disco, soul, and classic house.

In anticipation of BBC’s debut release, which is out today, the collective has offered up a full stream of Bridge Guy’s track ‘Living There,’ which you can hear in full below.

To purchase the record, click here.