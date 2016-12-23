Premiere: Hear a Deep Cut From Fur Coat's New Label

On July 14, Fur Coat will launch the Oddity label with their new EP, Genesis.

The label is aimed towards at the darker and trippier end of the techno spectrum, which should come as no surprise to fans of the Venezuelan duo. The tracks on Genesis will also be familiar to any attendees of recent sets by Tale Of Us, Mind Against, or Slam, with all three acts supporting the four tracks on the EP immensely—Slam also provide a remix on the EP, inspired by the reaction on the dancefloor when testing out the original version of "Sustain."

Musically, as you can most likely infer from the artists mentioned above, the release features wall-shaking low-end grooves and intricately woven synth lines that perfectly encapsulate the ever evolving sound of Fur Coat—the duo commented that this was a key point of the label: "It's a platform for us to express ourselves and have 100% the control on the art concept we want to put on each vinyl, the music we want to show from ourselves, and the artists we share passion for."

Ahead of the release next week, you can stream the mind-bending cut "Parallel Dimension" via the player below, with a pre-order available here.