Premiere: Hear a Deep New Cut From jitwam

jitwam's new EP dropped via his own The Jazz Diaries imprint today.

TJD006 follows jitwam's debut EP, TJD001, which kicked off The Jazz Diaries back in 2013 and recently featured on Moodyman's stunning DJ-Kicks installment. Standing in contrast to the first EP, a deep collection of left-field pop, TJD006 finds jitwam looking more towards the dancefloor, presenting four raw funk-filled cuts that will undoubtedly move bodies. The EP also foreshadows jitwam's debut album, which is set to drop next month.

TJD006 is available now and can be picked up on 12" or digitally here, with EP cut "yyy." streaming in full via the player below.