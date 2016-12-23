Premiere: Hear a Haunting Cut From Xao's Latest on Astral Black

Tomorrow, Astral Black's Xao will drop his debut EP, Alloys.

Alloys follows a year spent heading up Astral Black's monthly Radar Radio with five pummeling, bass-heavy cuts. Keen listeners would have heard tracks from the EP across the airwaves and DJ sets in recent times, with a handful becoming favorites of UIQ's Sim Hutchins, Soda Plains, NTS, and Rinse FM. Although the EP runs like a coherent whole, Xao manages to reference trap and Southern rap, frantic footwork, haunting, bass-heavy grime, and genreless future-leaning styles across the EP's run time.

In support of the release, Astral Black have offered up a full stream of "Lockjaw," an atmospheric ride through warped bass. You can stream the track below, with the EP available for pre-order and purchase here.