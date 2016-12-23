Premiere: Hear a New Cut From Willie Burns

Earlier this month, Samo Records dropped their second release, Ultraviolet, a new EP from Tunnel Signs.

The Australian producer's latest follows on from releases on, among others, Cutters Records, Nein Records, and Days of Being Wild, with two originals—one a collaboration with Ghostly International and Lumiere Noir affiliate Moderna—and remixes from Markus Gibbs, and Willie Burns.

In support of the release, Samo Records have offered up a full stream of Willie Burns' remix of "Carbonate," an atmospheric rave anthem built on rolling rhythms and coarse synths. You can stream the remix in full via the player below, along with the snippets of all four cuts.

You can grab Ultraviolet here.