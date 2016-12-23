Premiere: Hear a Relentless, Bass-Heavy Cut From OSAMU KIMOTO

The latest release on Little Corner will arrive from OSAMU KIMOTO on August 7.

Osamu Kimoto is a collaboration project between Geoffrey Harrington (a.k.a. G3) and close friend Sam Thompson and will be the duo's second outing under the Osamu Kimoto moniker, following on from 2014's CALLY RD / ALL CAPS 12". Keeping in tune with the sound presented on that release, their latest, TELEGRAPH HILL / RYUJIN, is a bass-heavy ride through a raft of UK-influenced stylistic cues.

In support of the forthcoming release, Harrington and Thompson have offered up a full stream of "Ryujin," a relentless, drum-led cut that will undoubtedly shake speaker stacks over summer.

You can pre-order TELEGRAPH HILL / RYUJIN over at the Little Corner Bandcamp page.