Premiere: Hear a Stunning New Remix From Elliot Moss

Elliot Moss is a multi-instrumentalist songwriter and producer from New York with one album and a handful of singles out—the Highspeeds LP was released in 2015 on Play It Again Sam, following on from three singles pulled from the album.

For his latest outing, Moss looks to Drinker's latest single, "Fake It," twisting the laid-back original into a stunning, groove-led percussion workout, with Drinker's soothing vocals floating over trip-hop-esque beats.

Moss' remix can be streamed in full below, with Drinker's Happy Accident EP—from which "Fake It" is pulled—available for pre-order here.