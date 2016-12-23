Premiere: Hear a Teeth-Rattling Cut From Talker's New EP

On July 24, Jonathan Krohn and Karl Meier will return to their Talker project to inaugurate their new Standards & Practices label with Battle Standards.

Battle Standards is the first piece of output since the duo's 2014 full-length on Karl O’Connor’s Downwards imprint, presenting three cuts aimed squarely at the floor. The release draws on material created for their new live show, focusing on the more brutal end of the techno spectrum. Musically, the tracks are tense and mechanistic, DJ tools built from blasts of noise, mechanical drums, and haunting synth lines.

Ahead of the release, Krohn and Meier have offered up up full stream of EP's closing track, "Snub Nose," a hypnotic, teeth-rattling bomb. You can pre-order Battle Standards via Standards & Practices Bandcamp page.