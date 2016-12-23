Premiere: Hear a Warped New Cut From Cardopusher

Barcelona-based artist Cardopusher is up next on Boysnoize Records.

New Cult Fear will be Cardopusher's second LP for the label, following on from his 2015 album, Manipulator, and releases for the likes of Super Rhythm Trax, Zodiac 44, and Zone Records—a track from his Zone EP was released as a free download via XLR8R's MP3 section here. Back in 2012, Cardopusher also contributed to XLR8R's podcast series, which you can check out here.

On the new album, Cardopusher takes the listener on a deep and gritty ride through his diverse sound, from techno to electro, acid, rave, and house, all the while keeping things fresh and unique. The LP presents 12 diverse tracks which, for anyone even half familiar with Cardopusher, is an enticing pool of sonic adventures to dive into.

Ahead of the release on July 14, you can stream the album's opening cut, "Dreamjumping," in full via the player below. New Cult Fear can be pre-ordered here.