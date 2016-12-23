Premiere: Hear Jaunt's Deep New VA in Full

Early next week, Newcastle/London-based imprint Jaunt will release its first outing of the year in the Various Exploration EP, a VA featuring cuts from Blackhall & Bookless, ASOK, Chad, and Bleak.

Each cut on the EP looks to the outer reaches of genre cues, taking the label's sound through deep, ambient-tinged atmospheres, groovy house, techno, and breaks. From Blackhall & Bookless' Battle Rework and their own "Links" to ASOK's rave-tinged remix of Chad's "Afters," the varied-yet-coherent offerings on Various Exploration will find their way into the DJ bags and sets of selectors across the electronic spectrum.

Various Exploration will drop on vinyl on August 7 and digital on September 4. Ahead of those drops, you can stream the entire release in full below.