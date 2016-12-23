Premiere: Stream a Euphoric New Cut from Lost.Act

abartik is a vinyl only imprint based in Basel, Switzerland that focuses on releasing “carefully selected intelligent electronic music.” Since 2016, the label has been releasing quality minimal house and techno, with artists like Jerome.c, Roon, Christopher Ledger, and rising Bucharest producer Vid already counted as core members.

Recently abartik announced the release of the label’s first VA, titled Kaleidoscopic Minds. The EP features four cuts of crunchy, blissful minimal that work equally as well in a dark club as they would outside on a breezy summer afternoon.

In anticipation of the release, which also hosts tracks from Nick Beringer, Gettraum boss Traumer, and abartik mainstay Jerome.c, the label has offered up a full stream of EP cut “Virtual Life,” by Alexander Romanov (a.k.a. Lost.Act). The Russian DJ and producer, who also runs the label Drumatiq Music Recordings, cements himself as an artist to watch with “Virtual Life:” an expertly layered 6-and-a-half minutes of groovy bass lines, clicky percussion, and euphoric chords.

Kaleidoscopic Minds is out today on limited edition, hand-stamped vinyl; order your copy here. You can stream Lost.Act’s contribution in full below.