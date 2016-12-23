Premiere: Stream a Funky New Track from Flabaire

Ralph Maruani (a.k.a. Flabaire) is a French DJ and producer who has been releasing quality deep house since 2013, primarily via his own imprint D.KO Records.

Flabaire, who was born and is currently based in Paris, initially entered our radar in 2015; however, with the release of his first contribution to Organic-Music: the Berlin-based label known for its distinct take on funky, minimalistic deep house. Joining the likes of Nick Beringer, Diego Krause, and DoubtingThomas, Flabaire’s Esoteric Audio Research EP included three stellar works of dreamy, dancefloor-ready house that remain as some of the most sought after material to date within Organic’s impressive catalog.

Organic-Music has recently announced the return of Flabaire to the label; the artist is set to deliver another vinyl-only three-tracker, titled 4 Const, which will be available for purchase as of July 18. In anticipation of the release, Flabaire and Organic have offered up a full stream of EP track “Alpha 2.” The track is a true journey—six-and-a-half minutes of sunny chords, funky bass lines, and solid grooves that will work wonders on any open-air dancefloor this summer.

You can stream the track in full below. Pre-order the record by going here.