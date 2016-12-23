Premiere: Stream a Track From Flord King's Debut Solo EP

On August 7, Lyssna will release Flord King's debut solo EP, Klassisk.

Klassisk follows two releases on Lyssna, both alongside Adam Strömstedt—one a collaborative effort and one a split EP—and a split EP alongside ishi vu on Junk Yard Connections. For his first solo outing, Flord drops four deep and jazzy cuts built on classy grooves and a matured sense of restraint. Each track unfolds patiently, providing the perfect building blocks for long and winding DJ sets.

In support of the forthcoming release, Lyssna and Flord have offered up a full stream of "El Klassiko," the EP's deep and rolling opening cut. You can stream "El Klassiko" below, with the EP available for pre-order here.