Premiere: Stream a Track from Dubfound's Trippy Debut on Heisenberg

Moldova's Dubfound will release a new EP on Heisenberg.

Heisenberg is the label of Sasha Kaktus and draws its name from a small conceptual nightclub in St. Petersburg. This will be Dubfound's first release on the label, having previously put out his music on Sleep is Commercial, Vinyl Club, and his own Nurum.

The label describes the three-tracker as "a bit electro and techno feeling but still deep & trippy as we like it."

Once again, it is a vinyl-only release, with no digital promos or shares.

Tracklisting

A1. Down the road

A2. Badcat

B1. Get Stuck

In advance of the EP's release, "Badcat" is available to stream below.