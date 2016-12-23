Premiere: Stream Odd Nosdam's Stunning New Album in Full

Bay Area artist Odd Nosdam will drop his latest album on his own Burnco Records (distributed by Alpha Pup) and Greek label Sound In Silence on July 28.

The album, titled LIF, follows 2015's Music For Raising LP and references a bulk of the Anticon co-founder's work as a solo artist and in groups such as cLOUDDEAD and Reaching Quiet, as well as various Anticon releases. Across ten emotive cuts, and with a sonic palette that has wound its way through effects chains that include tremolos, tape-delays, space echoes, and distressors, LIF hypnotizes the listener, layering loop upon loop to mirror the torrential rainfall the Bay Area was receiving during the time of recording. Through these hazy and foggy pieces of ambient bliss, Odd Nosdam pulls the listener into waves of meditation, confusion, and beauty.

LIF will drop on multiple formats on July 28, including digital streaming platforms via Burnco Recs and a limited-edition CD pressing from Sound In Silence. You can pre-order the record here.