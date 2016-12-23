Prins Thomas Remixes Dungen LP

Norway's Prins Thomas has remixed Dungen's album Haxan in its entirety.

According to Smalltown Supersound, the label, the release sees Prins Thomas take Dungen on a "journey down a new winding road; 17-minute epics, wide open spaces, Balearic ambiance, psychedelia, all things cosmic and Kraut grooves." Or as the sleeve notes remark; "recorded, remixed, rearranged, chopped, screwed, glued and partially reproduced with love by Prins Thomas."

This is what Prins Thomas had to say:

"Dungen has long been one of my favorite bands. Their music is a daily staple in the house, so much so that even my three-year-old daughter recognizes any Dungen record from the first few seconds playing. If there's any "dream comes true's" left, having Joakim (Smalltown Supersound founder) request a remix for them comes close.

The tracks in question were the music for the 1929 animation film "Adventures of Prince Achmed," the music that later became the Häxan album. With all the possibilities AND the limitations these tapes had it would be easy to get lost on the way… and of course, it DID get totally out of hand and I ended up with over an hour of recorded material. It has to be pointed out, this is NOT a Dungen album, but more like an exploration of the raw material. In some places only using a single sound or two to construct something new, in other places just rearranging sections of songs. Hope you all enjoy hearing this record heard through a new set of ears."

Tracklisting

A1. Peri Banu vid sjön (Version)

A2. Aladdin och lampan (Version 1)

A3. Achmed och Peri Banu (Version)

B1. Kalifen (Version)

B2. Häxan (Version)

C1. Achmed flyger (Version 1)

C2. Trollkarlen och fågeldräkten (Version 1)

C3. Achmed flyger (Version 2)

D1. Aladdin och lampan (Version 2)

D2. Trollkarlen och fågeldräkten (Version 2)

Häxan (Versions by Prins Thomas) is scheduled for August 25 release, with "Trollkarlen och fågeldräkten (Version 2)" streamable in full below.