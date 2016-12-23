Prism House Shares a Shimmering Cut From New EP

Prism House has shared the first taste of his forthcoming album, Momentum, which is set to drop on Grind Select on September 8.

Over the years, Prism House (the ongoing electronic A/V project led by New York-based composer Brian Wenner) has been a regular fixture on XLR8R's pages, providing stunning cuts via our much-loved downloads section. For his latest full-length, Wenner aims to focus on a more meditative approach with a collection of evolving ambient cuts that retain a certain dancefloor-like energy—Wenner states he had a "desire to create something beautiful while also tearing apart at the seams."

In support of the forthcoming release and to give a taste of the album, Wenner and Grind Select have passed over a full stream of album cut "Voice of Reason," available to stream via the player below.

Momentum will be available for pre-order via the Grind Select Bandcamp page.