Rhadoo, Jane Fitz, Vera, and More Play Melliflow & Closer Summer Trip #2

Vera and Alexandra's Melliflow label will soon collaborate with Kiev's Closer for the third time, bringing the likes of Rhadoo, Gwenan, Dan Andrei, and more to Berlin.

Like last year, the party starts Saturday night at Hoppetosse and continues until Monday morning in Club der Visionaere.

The full lineup for this edition is as follows:

Alexandra

Dan Andrei

Gwenan

Jane Fitz

Junki Inoue

Karine

Laurine

Onur Özer

Rhadoo

Timur Basha

Vera

The exact schedule for Hoppetosse and Club der Visionaire "official" will be announced a few days before the event.