Rhadoo, Jane Fitz, Vera, and More Play Melliflow & Closer Summer Trip #2

Vera and Alexandra's Melliflow label will soon collaborate with Kiev's Closer for the third time, bringing the likes of Rhadoo, Gwenan, Dan Andrei, and more to Berlin.
Like last year, the party starts Saturday night at Hoppetosse and continues until Monday morning in Club der Visionaere.
The full lineup for this edition is as follows:
Alexandra
Dan Andrei
Gwenan
Jane Fitz
Junki Inoue
Karine
Laurine
Onur Özer
Rhadoo
Timur Basha
Vera
The exact schedule for Hoppetosse and Club der Visionaire "official" will be announced a few days before the event.