Ross From Friends Debuts on Magicwire

Ross From Friends will release a new EP on Magicwire.

The Londoner’s debut release dropped in 2015, and he followed this up with a stellar 2016 with the arrival of his hotly anticipated You’ll Understand EP on Lobster Theremin sub-label Distant Hawaii. Earlier this year he debuted on Lobster Theremin itself, and this is his debut on Magicwire.

Tracklisting

A1.Crimson

A2.D1RT BOX

B.Romeo, Romeo

C1.Would You Still Be Here

C2.Suzinak

D.The Outsiders

The Outsiders EP is scheduled for July 28 release, with clips available below.