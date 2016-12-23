Second Storey Returns to Houndstooth

Alec Storey (a.k.a Second Storey) will release his second LP via Houndstooth—having release his first in 2014.

Lucid Locations was informed not only by his own movements between the Suffolk countryside and London but by the recurring patterns of displacement taking place in the larger world. While Storey was negotiating his sense of home on a personal level, the U.K. was critically reconsidering its own identity and its rules of hospitality at the same time. And notably, London was in the midst of a purge of the institutions that helped cement its important status as a forerunner of nightlife culture.

Inevitably, such disruption was put to use by the artist. In his words, “Towards the end of my time in Suffolk there was the terrible news of Britain leaving the EU and also Fabric was heinously closed down. This on top of me feeling somewhat isolated affected the music I was writing. I wrote three very angry tracks in the three days after the closing.” It can be heard in the electro backbone and industrial tooth grind of “Ajunlei,” in the Drexciyan stomp of “No Such Location,” and on tracks like “Off Beat World."

The label describes the album as an "array of concise forward thinking dance music not limited by genre and driven by Alec Storey the drummer/producer—someone you can easily come to know through his engaging live shows."

Tracklisting

01. Moesha Moved To Margate

02. Manhattan to Moscow

03. Covehithe

04. Offbeat World

05. Ajunlei 8

06. Acute Angles

07. Wherever You May Be

08. No Such Location

09. Barrel Roll

10. Dartmoor Fou

Lucid Locations LP is scheduled for August 25 release, with opener "Moesha Moved To Margate" streamable here.