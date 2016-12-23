Sonus Festival Announces Day Splits

Sonus Festival has announced its day splits for this year's fifth birthday edition.

The festival takes place from August 20-24 on Croatia's Pag Island, with a full schedule featuring the likes of Sonja Moonear, Rhadoo, Ricardo Villalobos, Âme, and many more artists from the top of the house and techno scene. UK party starters Junction 2 host a takeover with Adam Beyer, Sunwaves bring some of the Romanian crew to Croatian soil, and Seth Troxler plays B2B with The Martinez Brothers for an extended day to night take over.

The infamous after-hours sessions are set to be hosted by FUSE family Enzo Siragusa, Archie Hamilton, and guests, while Friday Club der Visionäre hosts the Friday. This marks the first time the Berlin club has partnered with a festival. Anyone who has visited the festival before will know that the real magic happens at the final afters: extended sets, a few surprises, and a party lasting 24 hours.

On top of all of this, there are daily boat parties, where RØDHÅD and MEAT will play with XLR8R this year. More information here.

The full splits can be viewed above.

This year's edition takes places from August 20 to 24, 2017, on Zcre Beach, Pag Island, Croatia. More information and tickets can be found here.