MUTEK.MX has announced that Squarepusher will be performing at this year's event.

MUTEK.MX's 14th edition will run from October 11 to 15 across multiple venues in Mexico City. Squarepusher joins the already announced list of artists, including Alva Noto, Rødhåd, Emptyset, Leafar Legov, Babyfather, Aurora Halal, Actress, Kettenkarussell, The Orb, Patten, Telefon Tel Aviv, and fellow Warp artist Lorenzo Senni.

You can find the entire lineup and more information on MUTEK.MX here.