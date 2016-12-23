Steevio 'Wye Mist' (William Welt Remix)

Over the last few years, William Reed (a.k.a. William Welt) and his labels—Eye Shadow, 22 Digit, and DEAD CERT.—have been featured on our pages quite regularly via downloads and premieres. For his latest endeavor, a new vinyl release on Eye Shadow that dropped on June 9, Welt enlisted the modular stylings of Freerotation resident and founder Steevio.

The vinyl-only Eye Shadow 003 features three deep and intricate originals, alongside a loose and swinging remix from Welt. Producing entirely with an awe-inspiring modular rig, Steevio's productions are free-flowing wonders, built with shuffling percussion and pure machine funk—qualities this release has in spades.

In support of the release, Welt has offered up his remix as today's XLR8R download, available via WeTransfer below. You can pick up Eye Shadow 003 here.

Wye Mist (William Welt Remix)