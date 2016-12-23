Steffi Preps Third Ostgut Ton LP

Steffi has a new LP on the way, titled World Of The Waking State.
World Of The Waking State will be the Dutch artist's third LP on Ostgut Ton, and follows on from 2014's Power Of Anonymity.
According to the label, it was "created in a period when she found herself free of the past and settled more comfortably in her own skin," resulting in a record that's more experimental than her previous material.
Tracklisting
01. Different Entities
02. Continuum Of The Mind
03. All Living Things
04. The Meaning Of Memory
05. Schools Of Thought
06. World Of The Waking State
07. Kokkie
08. Mental Events
09. Bounces Of Nature
10. Cease To Exist
World Of The Waking State is scheduled for September 22 release.