Steffi Preps Third Ostgut Ton LP

Steffi has a new LP on the way, titled World Of The Waking State.

World Of The Waking State will be the Dutch artist's third LP on Ostgut Ton, and follows on from 2014's Power Of Anonymity.

According to the label, it was "created in a period when she found herself free of the past and settled more comfortably in her own skin," resulting in a record that's more experimental than her previous material.

For more information on Steffi, read our feature here.

Tracklisting

01. Different Entities

02. Continuum Of The Mind

03. All Living Things

04. The Meaning Of Memory

05. Schools Of Thought

06. World Of The Waking State

07. Kokkie

08. Mental Events

09. Bounces Of Nature

10. Cease To Exist

World Of The Waking State is scheduled for September 22 release.