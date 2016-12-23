Steve Hauschildt, Visible Cloaks, Karen Gwyer, and Blessed Initiative added to Semibreve 2017

Steve Hauschildt, Visible Cloaks, Karen Gwyer, and Blessed Initiative have all been confirmed for this year's Semibreve festival.

Steve Hauschildt is an American electronic musician and recording artist. He was a member of the seminal band Emeralds from 2006 to 2013. A veteran of the experimental music community, Steve’s compositions have utilized synthesizers, computers and digital processing to both honor and subvert established norms in electronic music. In addition to the prolific output of Emeralds, Steve has released four full-length albums on Kranky and an anthology of his work on Editions Mego.

Karen Gwyer was born in the southern US and raised in the north. Now based in London, she shifts between hypnotic, thickly melodic, bass-laden left-of-techno dancefloor vibes and diversionary acidic psychedelia in her expansive largely analog live electronic performances. To date, she has released a handful of recordings on Kaleidoscope, No Pain In Pop, and Opal Tapes, for which she has toured twice and continues to appear occasionally as part of the label's ongoing showcases.

Blessed Initiative is a project by Yair Elazar Glotman, a classically trained musician and sound artist based in Berlin, while Visible Cloaks is that of Oregon-based duo of Spencer Doran and Ryan Carlile.

This current lineup for this years edition as a follows:

Beatriz Ferreyra

Blessed Initiative

Deathprod

Fis

Gas

Karen Gwyer

Kyoka

Lawrence English

Rabih Beaini

Sabre

Steve Hauschildt

Valgeir Sigurdsson

Visible Cloaks

Laurie Spiegel

The Portuguese festival has consistently presented some of the most revered electronic music artists from around the world. Emphasis is placed on a carefully curated live program, beautiful venues, together with its impressive audience numbers.More information, including tickets, can be found here.