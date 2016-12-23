Sven Vath, Mano Le Tough, and Âme Head up Amsterdam's Dockyard Festival

Dockyard Festival has announced the artists and stage lineups for this year's event, taking place on Saturday, October 21 during ADE.

This year, the festival will go down in the new location of N1-Park in Westpoort with four different areas over the 12-hour party. The areas will include Dockyard Presents Cocoon with Sven Vath, which will feature Ame (live), Ilario Alicante, Mano Le Tough, Markus Fix, Nakadia, and Tim Green; Mystic Garden Presents Mindshake, featuring Paco Osuna, Cuartero, Eats Everything, Egbert (live), Jairo, Luca Agnelli, and Technasia; Polegroup with Oscar Mulero, Exit, Kwartz b2b Lewis Fautzi, and Peal; and Terminal One Presents Machine with Ben Sims, Kirk DiGiorgio, Octave One live, Planetary Assault Systems live, Rod, Shifted, and Truncate.

You can find more information on Dockyard, including tickets, here, with the full stage lineups below.

Dockyard pres. Cocoon:

Âme (live)

Ilario Alicante

Mano le Tough

Markus Fix

Nakadia

Sven Väth

Tim Green (live)

Mystic Garden pres. Mindshake:

Cuartero

Eats Everything

Egbert (live)

Jayro

Luca Agnelli

Paco Osuna

Technasia

Pole Group:

Exium (live)

Kwartz b2b Lewis Fautzi

Oscar Mulero

P.E.A.R.L.

Pfirter

Reeko b2b Jonas Kopp

Tripeo

Vril (live)

Zadig (live)

Terminal One pres. Machine:

Ben Sims

Kirk Di Giorgio

Planetary Assault Systems (live)

Octave One (live)

ROD

Shifted

Truncate