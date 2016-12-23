The Mole Preps New EP

The Mole will release a new EP on Sound Of Vast, titled Potatoes and Beans.

Colin de la Plante, better known to most as The Mole, has long been one of Canada’s finest purveyors of raw, intricate and often playful electronic music both as a solo artist, and a member of the Modern Deep Left Quartet and Cobblestone Jazz.

His impressive back catalog of material can be found on imprints such as Internasjonal, Berghain/Panorama Bar’s Ostgut Ton, Slices Of Life, and Wagon Repair, among many more.

Tracklisting

01. Potatoes and Beans

02. Lonely Security Man

03. Help

04. 2nd Dominant Lesson

Potatoes and Beans EP is scheduled for September 11 release via Sound Of Vast, with clips available below.