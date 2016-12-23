This Tutorial Shows You How to Use Reaktor as an Effects Plugin

Point Blank have dropped the latest video in the sound design series in which course developer and instructor Chris Carter explores a number of sound design tips and techniques.

In the video, Carter shows how to set up Native Instrument's Reaktor to use as an effects plugin, on individual channel strips or as a channel strip in itself. He demonstrates how to use Reaktor as a reverb, delay, and band-pass filters, as well as showing how to chain Reaktor effects and how to save them as part of an ensemble.

You can watch the video in full via the player above, with more on Point Blank's courses here.