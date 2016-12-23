Ticket Giveaway: Perlon Superlongevity at Funkhaus Berlin

As previously announced, the Perlon label will soon celebrate its 20th anniversary.

As part of its celebrations, the label will throw a 46-hour party in Berlin, running at Funkhaus from midnight on August 4 to 10pm on August 6, with the following lists of artists scheduled to play—both live and DJ.

The full lineup can be viewed below.

Akufen

Baby Ford

Binh

Darren (Live)

DBX (Live)

Double Standards (Video)

Fumiya Tanaka

Half Hawaii (Live)

International Anything (Live)

James Dean Brown

Jörg Franzmann (Video)

Kalabrese

Maayan Nidam feat. Julia König (Live)

Margaret Dygas

Markus Nicolai (Live)

Melchior Productions Ltd (Live)

Ricardo Villalobos

Sammy Dee

Soulphiction

Spacetravel

Wareika (Live)

Zip

