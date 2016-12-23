Watch a Fred P Interview and Track Breakdown

Late last month, Point Blank sat down with NYC native Fred P for an interview and breakdown of his track "The Point Blank Project," which also serves as the basis of a remix competition to win a vinyl release on Fred P’s new label, Private Society, as well as a copy of Ableton Suite and Komplete 11.

In the video, Point Blank’s Carly Hordern spoke to Fred P about his background in music, his thoughts on the London scene, DJing, and his new label, Private Society. He also discusses his creative process, breaking down a track and sharing essential tips.

You can watch the video via the player above, with more information on Point Blank and the remix competition here—the deadline for the remix competition is July 31.