Watch a Sound Design Tutorial on Processing External Audio in Absynth

The latest video in Point Blank's sound design series looks to Absynth and its capabilities.

In the video, Chris Carter details Native Instrument’s Absynth, giving some tips on how to manipulate external audio in the plugin. Absynth is unique because it's a semi-modular soft-synth and a powerful effects tool. To give an idea of what it can do, Chris takes a multitrack vocal and processes the tracks simultaneously using the audio in function of Absynth. In the tutorial he uses effects such as the frequency shifter, aetherizer, and the ring modulator, trying before showing how to automate them.

You can watch the video in full above, with more about Point Blank's courses here.