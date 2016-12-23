Watch Joe Goddard Breakdown a Track and Share Essential Production Tips

At this year's Sonar+D, Point Blank hosted a session with Hot Chip co-founder Joe Goddard, who is also one-half of The 2 Bears and label head of Greco-Roman.

In the video, which runs in conjunction with Native Instruments, Joe talks about his influences growing up, how London affected his eclectic musical taste, and his own productions, before breaking down his track "Music is the Answer." Using the track as a reference, Joe shares his songwriting techniques, how that particular record came about, and the importance of collaboration within his music making process.

You can watch the video in full via the player above, with more on Point Blank and the courses available here.