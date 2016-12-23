XLR8R to Co-Host Opening VOID Mykonos Weekend

XLR8R will co-host the opening weekend of VOID Mykonos, featuring Black Coffee, Martin Buttrich, Guy Gerber, and Damian Lazarus as headliners.

Designed by architect Dimitri Tsigos and powered by Funktion One, the aim of the new boutique club is simple: "to provide a space in Myokonos where serious clubbers can enjoy quality music."

The club organizer, Ralf Madi, explains:

“Mykonos has been crying out for somewhere for those who are serious about clubbing! Somewhere that’s easy to get to with quality, the international talent on the lineups. We’re hugely excited to open this July.”

With the likes of Apollonia, Âme and DJ Tennis booked for later in the season, XLR8R looks forwards to supporting VOID throughout the summer.

