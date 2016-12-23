A Made Up Sound, Via App, and Lawrence English Announced for SOFT CENTRE

SOFT CENTRE is a new art, sound, and visual festival from Jemma Cole (VICE, insert, FBi Radio), Thorsten Hertog (OKRA, haüs of the rising sün), and Sam Whiteside (Voena). .

Taking place at the Casula Powerhouse on September 23, SOFT CENTRE looks to festivals such as Unsound, Berlin Atonal, Mutek, and Norbergfestival for inspiration, pairing experimental electronic artists with sensory altering light works and immersive performance pieces. For the inaugural edition, SOFT CENTRE has dropped an enticing artist lineup, including A Made Up Sound, Cassius Select, phile, Lawrence English, and Via App.

You can check out the full lineup below, with more information and tickets available here.

Lineup:

A Made Up Sound [Netherlands]

Cassius Select (live)

DIN (Rainbow Chan x Moon Holiday)

Half High (live)

Harold [VIC]

Hossein Ghaemi ft. Jannah Quill & Choir (exclusive, live)

Hot Wavs

Hyper Reelist [VIC]

Jasmine Guffond (live)

Lawrence English (live) [QLD]

Louis McCoy || hndsm. [VIC]

Makeda (live/DJ hybrid) [VIC]

Matthew Brown (live)

Meagan Streader [VIC]

Nite Fleit [VIC]

phile x Divide and Dissolve [USA/VIC] (exclusive, live)

Ptwiggs

Sam Whiteside

SIMONA [VIC] x Adonis & Beau Kirq

Thick Owens

Various Asses (live)

Via App (live) [New York]

waterhouse x House of Vnholy (exclusive, live) [VIC]