Actress and London Contemporary Orchestra Collaborate on New EP

Producer Darren Cunningham (a.k.a Actress) has collaborated with the London Contemporary Orchestra on a new EP, titled Audio Track 5.

The three-track release features both new material and fresh versions of tracks showcased live at London's Barbican Centre and Moscow's Strelka Institute last year.

We're told that it is "an introduction" to a larger body which will be released on Ninja Tune and Boiler Room TV as both an LP and performance piece in Autumn 2017.

Tracklisting

01. Audio Track 5

02. Audio Track 5 (-6 Version)

03. Audio Track 5 (Narrowest Sustain Version)

Audio Track 5 is scheduled for September 1 release via Ninja Tune with the title track streaming below.