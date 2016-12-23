Agoria Gives an Insight Into Composing Music for Film

The latest video to drop from Point Blank's partnership with IMS College Malta is an interview with French producer Agoria on composing music for film.

In the video, which you can watch via the player above, Agoria discusses his entry into the film industry and shares his processes when composing for film, including how he approaches working with directors and working to a brief, as well as showing an example of some of his work and an insight into his workflow.

You can find more of this and information on Point Blank's courses here.