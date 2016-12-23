Andreas Tilliander and Brendon Moeller Collaborate for Kynant Records EP

TM404 & Echologist (a.k.a Andreas Tilliander and Brendon Moeller) will collaborate for a new EP on Kynant Records.

Bass Desires is the first ever collaboration between the producers, two leading names in dub techno and ambient electronics. The EP was produced between their studios in New York and Stockholm, with the results sitting "in between the powerful oscillations of Echologist’s previous EP for Kynant (KYN005) and the slo-mo, Roland jams TM404 specializes in," the label explains.

Tracklisting

A1. Playground

A2. Gateway

B1. Odyssey

B2. Bass Desires

Bass Desires is scheduled for September 22 release, with "Playground" streaming below.