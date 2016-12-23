Andreas Tilliander and Brendon Moeller Collaborate for Kynant Records EP

TM404 & Echologist (a.k.a Andreas Tilliander and Brendon Moeller) will collaborate for a new EP on Kynant Records.
Bass Desires is the first ever collaboration between the producers, two leading names in dub techno and ambient electronics. The EP was produced between their studios in New York and Stockholm, with the results sitting "in between the powerful oscillations of Echologist’s previous EP for Kynant (KYN005) and the slo-mo, Roland jams TM404 specializes in," the label explains.
Tracklisting
A1. Playground
A2. Gateway
B1. Odyssey
B2. Bass Desires
Bass Desires is scheduled for September 22 release, with "Playground" streaming below.