Apollonia, Rhadoo, Magda, and More Play Unleash London

Apollonia, Rhadoo, Magda, and more have been confirmed for London's Unleash over the next few months.
First up is an open air and after party with Apollonia and friends, including Barac, Ion Ludwig, Wareika, and more. The day party will take place at an open air location, with the after-hours scheduled for Studio Spaces. Rhadoo and Moritz von Oswald will play on September 23, before leading Berlin booking agency Geist do a takeover on November 4, featuring Magda, Cobblestone Jazz, and Robag Wruhme.
Unleash Open Air & Afterparty with Apollonia & Friends—Aug 27
DAY OPEN AIR - 103 Gaunt St, SE1 6DP
1pm - 9pm
Apollonia (Shonky, Dyed Soundorom, Dan Ghenacia)(extended set)
Wareika (live)
Daylomar
NIGHT - STUDIO SPACES E1
9pm - 6am
Apollonia (Shonky, Dyed Soundorom, Dan Ghenacia)(extended set)
Ion Ludwig (live)
Barac
Brett Jacobs
Daylomar
Unleash with Rhadoo, Moritz Von Oswald & Daylomar—Sept 23
Rhadoo
Moritz von Oswald
Daylomar
&more
Unleash x Geist: Magda, Cobblestone Jazz, Robag Wruhme—November 4
Magda
Cobblestone Jazz (live) (a.k.a Mathew Jonson, Danuel Tate, Tyger Dhula)
Robag Wruhme
Bas Ibellini
Daylomar
More tba