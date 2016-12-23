Apollonia, Rhadoo, Magda, and More Play Unleash London

Apollonia, Rhadoo, Magda, and more have been confirmed for London's Unleash over the next few months.

First up is an open air and after party with Apollonia and friends, including Barac, Ion Ludwig, Wareika, and more. The day party will take place at an open air location, with the after-hours scheduled for Studio Spaces. Rhadoo and Moritz von Oswald will play on September 23, before leading Berlin booking agency Geist do a takeover on November 4, featuring Magda, Cobblestone Jazz, and Robag Wruhme.

Unleash Open Air & Afterparty with Apollonia & Friends—Aug 27

DAY OPEN AIR - 103 Gaunt St, SE1 6DP

1pm - 9pm

Apollonia (Shonky, Dyed Soundorom, Dan Ghenacia)(extended set)

Wareika (live)

Daylomar

NIGHT - STUDIO SPACES E1

9pm - 6am

Apollonia (Shonky, Dyed Soundorom, Dan Ghenacia)(extended set)

Ion Ludwig (live)

Barac

Brett Jacobs

Daylomar

Unleash with Rhadoo, Moritz Von Oswald & Daylomar—Sept 23

Rhadoo

Moritz von Oswald

Daylomar

&more

Unleash x Geist: Magda, Cobblestone Jazz, Robag Wruhme—November 4

Magda

Cobblestone Jazz (live) (a.k.a Mathew Jonson, Danuel Tate, Tyger Dhula)

Robag Wruhme

Bas Ibellini

Daylomar

More tba