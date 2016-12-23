Avalon Emerson and Dorsiburg Remix Octo Octa's 'Adrift'

Maya Bouldry-Morrison (a.k.a.Octo Octa) is set to re-release "Adrift" alongside two remixes by Avalon Emerson and Dorisburg.

"Adrift" originally appeared on the Brooklyn-based artist's Where Are We Going? LP, which landed earlier this year via San Francisco's Honey Soundsystem, but now the track returns with two remixes.

"When Octo Octa sent us the demos for her first full-length record since 2013, we were floored by how many tracks were single worthy. But, there was one that stood out as something entirely on its own, a song that in many ways sounded like nothing Maya had ever released. Since the beginning, we always knew we wanted to do something special with "Adrift," the 8+ minute space-age synth-dub techno tune. When we asked Maya about doing a 12" with remixes we were blindsided to learn she has NEVER had any of her music remixed before. With some remixers in mind, she asked two of her favorites and they said yes. So, here we are to present HNY-016 Octo Octa Adrift, remixed by Avalon Emerson and Dorisburg." — Honey Soundsystem

Tracklisting:

A. Adrift

B. Adrift (Dorisburg Remix)

B2. Adrift (Avalon Emerson Remix)

Adrift is scheduled for August 25 release with clips streamable here.