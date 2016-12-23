Beatrice Dillon, Call Super, and Joe Next on Hessle Audio

Hessle Audio will soon release new music from Beatrice Dillon, Call Super, and Joe.

Up first is a debut from Beatrice Dillon and Call Super with Inkjet / Fluo. It will be the duo's first collaboration and features "intricate and immersive club tools," the label explains. Up next is Joe, who has featured on the label several times before, with Tail Lift / MPH on October 13. No more information has been made available.

Beatrice Dillon & Call Super Inkjet / Fluo

Release Date: September 22

Tracklisting

A. Inkjet

B. Fluo

Joe Tail Lift / MPH

Release Date: October 13

Tracklisting

A. Tail Lift

B. MPH