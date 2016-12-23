Ben Frost Announces New LP

Ben Frost has announced details of his fifth studio album, The Centre Cannot Hold, out September 29 on Mute.
The Centre Cannot Hold was recorded over 10 days by Steve Albini in Chicago, and follows Threshold Of Faith, an EP released two weeks ago that was produced by Steve Albini of Shellac and Big Black.
We're told that the LP is an "exercise in limitation and chromatic saturation" and an "attempt at transcribing a spectrum of glowing ultramarine into sound."
Accompanying this announcement is the video for "Threshold Of Faith," the opening cut from the new album which is streaming in full above.
Tracklisting
01. Threshold Of Faith
02. A Sharp Blow In Passing
03. Trauma Theory
04. A Single Hellfire Missile Costs $100,000
05. Eurydice's Heel
06. Meg Ryan Eyez
07. Ionia
08. Healthcare
09. All That You Love Will Be Eviscerated
10. Entropy In Blue
The Centre Cannot Hold is scheduled for September 29 release.