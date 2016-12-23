Ben Frost Announces New LP

Ben Frost has announced details of his fifth studio album, The Centre Cannot Hold, out September 29 on Mute.

The Centre Cannot Hold was recorded over 10 days by Steve Albini in Chicago, and follows Threshold Of Faith, an EP released two weeks ago that was produced by Steve Albini of Shellac and Big Black.

We're told that the LP is an "exercise in limitation and chromatic saturation" and an "attempt at transcribing a spectrum of glowing ultramarine into sound."

Accompanying this announcement is the video for "Threshold Of Faith," the opening cut from the new album which is streaming in full above.

Tracklisting

01. Threshold Of Faith

02. A Sharp Blow In Passing

03. Trauma Theory

04. A Single Hellfire Missile Costs $100,000

05. Eurydice's Heel

06. Meg Ryan Eyez

07. Ionia

08. Healthcare

09. All That You Love Will Be Eviscerated

10. Entropy In Blue

